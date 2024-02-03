Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr was recently in the news over how she greeted Nigerian Afrojuju legend King Sunny Ade

The Mavin record label signee was recently on Hot FM, a radio station based in Abuja, where she spoke about the incident and what truly happened

She shared during her interview with Hot FM that it was an honest mistake while noting that it was really dark inside the hall and that she didn't know it was KSA

Days after tendering an apology online to veteran Afrojuju singer King Sunny Ade over how she behaved, Mavin signee Ayra Starr gives the full details of what happened.

Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr was recently on Hot FM, a radio station based in Abuja, where she finally got to speak about her encounter with King Sunny Ade.

Ayra Starr finally reveals why she disrespected King Sunny Ade. Photo credit: @kingsunnyade70/@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She spoke about her disrespecting the veteran Afrojuju singer. Ayra noted that it was an honest mistake.

"I didn't know he was the one" - Ayra Starr says

The E Dey Rush crooner revealed during the interview that she didn't it was King Sunny Ade that she greeted.

Ayra Starr noted that it was after she had greeted him that her manager told her that it was KSA she greeted without kneeling or at least bow.

She also noted that it was really dark and she couldn't everyone properly. Ayra also expressed displeasure at how misleading the clip that went viral was.

The singer noted that she had gone round to greet everybody but the clip didn't show all of that.

Watch her interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed the interview:

@ftkwithmusic:

"Make una free this babe she steady making her commas, lol."

@alfredmarshh:

"I don't need her explanation. It's time to move on. She really mess herself up. She has learnt a lesson actually."

@AbrahamOluwaF:

"She go explain tire afi short skirt."

@Homiebishop:

"Twitter people have bullied her because she owns no one an explanation."

@afcmurphy:

"She has acknowledge the mistake. She expressed understanding of the criticism, and she's also opened to learning from it to avoid similar errors in the future."

@RandyChidi:

"E be like say all this AOP dey mad sha na king sunny Ade this one dey call like say two them na mate.."

@SSotinwa:

"The wereyyyy wey ask her questions self dey disrespect king sunny Ade."

Source: Legit.ng