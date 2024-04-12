Don Jazzy has reacted to the clip made by an actress, Empress Judas, about the banning of movie production in Asaba

The lady had made a video where she said that a producer wanted to sleep with her after collecting 200k from her

Don Jazzy said that he liked the fact that the lady mentioned names as he also supported the banning of movie production in the area

Music entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has reacted to a video made by an upcoming actress, Empress Judas about movie-making in Asaba.

Legit.ng had reported that Judas had called for the banning of movies in Asaba after the tragic incident that took Jnr Pope's life and some other movie makers.

Reacting to the clip, Don Jazzy praised Judas for her courage to speak out and name some of the people involved in the act. According to him, if names are not called, playing with the lives of people will not stop.

Don Jazzy Supports banning of Asaba movies. Photo credit @donjazzy/jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy thanks Judas

In his short note, he uploaded the video made by Judas, Don Jazzy thanked Judas for being a voice of change when others were afraid to voice out.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The philanthropist encouraged Judas to emphasize all she had said about movie production in Asaba all over again as he also called for the banning of films in the area.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trialed the post made by Don Jazzy about Asaba movie. Here are some of the comments below:

@viviangreen_:

"It's how there's so much empathy in her for others who have died, regardless of the tone!"

@director_ug:

"Let them just band it before Ama producer will finish us."

@bounti_hunta:

"She reminds me of a younger Adah ameh in nollywood …she sounds like she she’ll make a great actress and should get a movie role."

@officialperrykings:

"I wonder how can someone be driven by 5mins pleasure.. which eye the girl wan take look u throughout the movie production.. funny enough is not only movies the entertainment industry

@zioncakes_and_acadamy:

"The exact reason I quit acting.":

@goodies_pro:

"Is her facial expression for me>'

@bisbolrealty_homesinteriors:

"Who else watch her talking more than once? I like her already."

@okoyegerald_:

"You will never find actresses and actors in this comment section."

@hype_d_influencer:

"Thank God when I leave asaba them never start that madness."

@dreybytheway:

"Asaba movie wey pesin go dey watch, e go be you like say your IQ dey reduce. Recycled storylines, poor acting, headless script directing and repulsive diction. They should clear them off our screens please. This one pain me seriously."

Don Jazzy rates OBO's passion for music

Legit.ng had reported that Don Jazzy had recounted how he thought Davido would be the next big producer after him.

He applauded Davido for his passion for music despite being from a wealthy family.

Don Jazzy noted that he had always supported Davido when they started Mo'Hits and would not stop supporting him anytime soon.

Source: Legit.ng