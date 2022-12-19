Actor Junior Pope has indirectly shaded his colleague, Yul Edochie, who recently declared himself a polygamist on social media

Pope shared a picture with his darling wife and in his caption, he submitted that monogamy is the best way to go

Junior Pope’s post sparked mixed reactions from his fans and followers in the online community

A lot of colleagues and celebrity friends do not seem to be in support of actor Yul Edochie’s polygamist declaration.

Just recently, Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, took to his Instagram page with a post in which he indirectly shaded Edochie.

Junior Pope shades Yul Edochie. Photo: @yuledochie/@jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Pope and his wife were spotted side by side and he had a few things to say in the caption that accompanied the photo post.

According to Pope, it’s best for a man to be married to just one wife and nothing can change that fact.

“ONE MAN ,ONE WIFE still remains the best ……Nothing can change that ………Happy Sunday Swagnation. Sunday vibes with wifey,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Social media users react

nanaamanh said:

"Your the real Man, you understand the meaning of marriage, a family Man for that matter God bless your marriage more and more ❤️."

oragandeabigail said:

"Is the caption necessary? Everybody with his opinion. Let's try to respect peoples decisions."

sungwho12 said:

"Dude that’s your opinion there is absolutely nothing wrong with polygamy; you can’t swear you don’t have sidechicks ; let’s not talk about that."

lush_herbals said:

"I love you guys, God will keep your marriage every judy in your marriage is cancelled from today in Jesus name Amen."

angel_palazzo_ said:

"So true, Fact hundred percent God is not a confusionist pardon my English but that’s the best way I can describe it ."

_realjonathaninno9 said:

"Exactly nwanne.... You know, when tailor do mistake he will call it a style or swag... That's what people that believe in polygamy are doing.... Only those that haven't experienced polygamy before will think.. it's the best thing to do."

Daddy Freeze 'knocks' Yul Edochie

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to a recent post by Yul Edochie in which he described himself as a polygamist.

Freeze made it clear that polygamy is not a bad thing but the way Edochie went about the matter was wrong.

According to the OAP, Edochie's first wife, May, was never aware of his intentions to take in a second wife.

