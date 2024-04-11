Prince Eke has mourned the departure of his friend and colleague, Jnr Pope, in a video he posted on social media

According to him, Jnr Pope came to him when he wanted to start acting and he was the one who registered him in the movie industry

He recounted their struggles while he also blasted Jerry Amilo for watermarking and posting the corpse of Jnr Pope on social media

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke, has shown that he would miss his friend and colleague, Pope Odumneme Odonwodo, better known as Jnr Pope with a video he made.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope had died after his boat capsized while going to the set of a movie produced by Adamma Luke.

In the recording, Eke said that they were very close as the late actor came to him when he wanted to start his acting career. He was the one who registered him in Nollywood.

Eke says they suffered

Narrating some of the ordeal they both went through, the actor, who marked his eight years of regaining freedom from kidnappers said that they used to drive from Enugu to Asaba to feature in movies and wouldn't be paid for it.

According to him, they just wanted to launch into the limelight then.

Eke blasts Jerry Amilo over post

Reacting to the corpse of the late actor which was posted by Amilo on Facebook, he called the veteran a senseless man. He also berated his action.

Eke asked how he wanted the children of the deceased to feel when they grow up and see the dead body of their father.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Eke. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialemmalabista:

"@realprinceeke Wetin dey bring all this one na… this is no time for us to start fighting ourselves… We just lost a brother friend and colleague, why fight your senior colleague over an error? Two wrongs don’t make a right they say, so if u have any atom of respect for the dead and for Jerry, call him on phone and express your disappointment… not like this."

@benjaminlordmayor:

"Na ur car be this? See the roof."

@bestterry528:

"He has brought down the post."

@yhujaygadgets:

"He has brought down the post,God bless you for speaking out."

@mirianchigemezu:

"He even had to watermark the video, what for?"

@desmond_ddboy:

"Now you see not all that wear good clothes get sense."

@kween_guzman:

"Na this him character make them don leak him tape for hmm."

@dee__________rights:

"No be every elder get sense true true."

@emeka_promiseland:

"Is obvious that thinking is a difficult thing for someone as old as he is."

@jusenese:

"Onye nwuru anwuola, let's not to condemn each other, he left legacy, he lives in those children, life goes on."

