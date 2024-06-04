A heartwarming video featuring a young man who constructed a house for his parents has taken the internet by storm

A touching video has taken social media by storm, featuring a young man who lovingly constructed a house for his parents.

In the heartwarming clip, the proud son stands inside the newly completed home alongside his beaming mother.

Son builds house for parents. Photo credit: @temmytayogp

Source: TikTok

Her happiness is contagious as she dances and celebrates this incredible achievement, as shown by @temmytayogp.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Samvelbanks O said:

“Congratulations my brother.”

MOrSera wrote:

“I like to see and wish to do it one day by the grace of God.”

Itz b.l.a.n.o commented:

“Make unna share update nah congrats bruh.”

Peritla49:

“Mama yoU son don do ritual but congratulations.”

Wor thy:

“To us wey our parents no go gree enter the house till you show them the source of your money.”

TeMMyTayoGP 40:

“My parent know the source of my money that's why they are happy.”

Realprolly:

“I wish I have parent I can build house for.”

Emmanuel PC:

“Congratulations brother . I pray to build for my parents too.”

Nero small no small:

“Congrats.”

Yunglix:

“This is massive!!!!”

