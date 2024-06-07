In a viral TikTok video, a Nigerian lady shared her love story about marrying a German man in Nigeria

She documented their first meeting when he travelled to Nigeria to visit her and meet her parents, declaring his intention to marry her

Eventually, she returned to Nigeria to pay her bride price and have a traditional wedding and the highlights of this special event were captured in the video

A Nigerian lady recounted her love story with a German man in a TikTok video that went viral.

The video showcased their first encounter when he visited Nigeria to meet her and her family, expressing his desire to marry her.

Happy lady weds German lover. Photo credit: @kesslers

Source: TikTok

Later, she returned to Nigeria for the traditional ceremony to pay her bride price and officially wed him.

The video captured the memorable moments of their wedding celebration, as shown by @kesslers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emmanuella Patrick said:

“Where do you people meet intentional men.”

Hunylite wrote:

“Good people will eventually find their own partners in JESUS CHRIST NAME AMEN.congratulations dear.”

Ashabihardey commented:

“I pray I meet the right man that will change my life as well am tired of all this failed relationship.”

Officlalmimilove:

“God bless your home.”

Mercy_trendystore:

“Amen God that shown yoU mercy will definitely show me mercy too and your marriage will be forever blessings ijn congratulations.”

Okolo Mmesoma:

“Just Dey reason cuties wayu go born congratulations.”

DebbyBeige:

“You guys should share update nau.”

HB Empire:

“Awwwww may the lord bless your new home and i tap into into the blessings too. God of white American Groom.”

OsatoandRichard:

“Love this for you!! Emphasis on the right person.”

Zeema:

“This is beautiful.”

WealthyOlola:

“I really vwant to do this but I was told not to do a loud wedding l'm seriously pained, after planning every bit if this it is well.”

Bagsinibadan_zhy:

“Congratulationswait oo.. he came alone for the wedding?”

Precious746:

“Congratulations dear I tap from ur blessings.”

Lady dating Oyinbo man collects N310,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady dating an Oyinbo man told her followers online that the man gave her some money to make her hair.

She showed people the hairstyle she made. She also captured the moment she showed it to her man in her TikTok video.

The lady, @ognext2god, appears to be in a long-distance relationship with the man, so she showed him the hair through a video call.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man who tied the knot with a white lady has melted hearts with a new video shared on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng