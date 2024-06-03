Actress Ajoke Ajadi Celebrates Birthday, Gives Baby Gifts to 40 Expectant Mums at Lagos Hospital
- Actress Ajoke Ajadi sweetly marked her birthday with new and expectant mothers at a public hospital in Lagos
- Ajoke Ajade also shared a video showing the different gifts she gave out to pregnant women
- The Nollywood actress' generous gesture to the expectant mum has been highly commended by her fans and followers
Nollywood actress Ajoke Ajadi has shared a video showing how she celebrated her birthday this year.
The actress, a rising star in the English and Yoruba movie industries, celebrated her big day with expectant mothers at a public hospital in the Ifako area of Lagos state.
Expressing gratitude to God over his faithfulness as she turned a new age, the actress shared a video of her gifting baby items to 40 new and expectant mum.
Speaking about her public display, Ajadi said:
"I have always been discrete especially on media, but this time, I will like to involve my fan- mily. It's my prayer to God Almighty to grant my requests and wishes."
Watch a video of Ajoke Ajade at a hospital in Lagos below:
Netizens hail Ajoke Ajadi
Legit.ng compiled some reactions, including prayers that trailed the actress' video at the hospital. Read them below:
artistrybyyeesha:
"Happy birthday aunty joke God bless you."
foottech_wears_:
"Happy birthday Baby May the rest of ur life be the best."
deyemi.deniyi:
"Ajoke, you will never be stranded. You won’t ever know a better yesterday, Your today will never be tampered with and your tomorrow will certainly be alright. You’ll continue to experience increase on all side."
kikelomoadeyemi:
"Happy birthday to you darling."
damilakofficial:
"Your life will never be cut short."
iamfemidaniel:
"Happy Birthday Ajoke. All the best in your new phase. Congratulations dear."
rhiks_place:
"Happy Birthday Darling God Bless your New Age."
