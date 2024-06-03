Actress Ajoke Ajadi sweetly marked her birthday with new and expectant mothers at a public hospital in Lagos

Ajoke Ajade also shared a video showing the different gifts she gave out to pregnant women

The Nollywood actress' generous gesture to the expectant mum has been highly commended by her fans and followers

Nollywood actress Ajoke Ajadi has shared a video showing how she celebrated her birthday this year.

The actress, a rising star in the English and Yoruba movie industries, celebrated her big day with expectant mothers at a public hospital in the Ifako area of Lagos state.

Actress Ajoke Ajadi celebrates birthday with new and expectant mums. Credit: @luscious_ajoke

Expressing gratitude to God over his faithfulness as she turned a new age, the actress shared a video of her gifting baby items to 40 new and expectant mum.

Speaking about her public display, Ajadi said:

"I have always been discrete especially on media, but this time, I will like to involve my fan- mily. It's my prayer to God Almighty to grant my requests and wishes."

Watch a video of Ajoke Ajade at a hospital in Lagos below:

Netizens hail Ajoke Ajadi

Legit.ng compiled some reactions, including prayers that trailed the actress' video at the hospital. Read them below:

artistrybyyeesha:

"Happy birthday aunty joke God bless you."

foottech_wears_:

"Happy birthday Baby May the rest of ur life be the best."

deyemi.deniyi:

"Ajoke, you will never be stranded. You won’t ever know a better yesterday, Your today will never be tampered with and your tomorrow will certainly be alright. You’ll continue to experience increase on all side."

kikelomoadeyemi:

"Happy birthday to you darling."

damilakofficial:

"Your life will never be cut short."

iamfemidaniel:

"Happy Birthday Ajoke. All the best in your new phase. Congratulations dear."

rhiks_place:

"Happy Birthday Darling God Bless your New Age."

