A UK-based Nigerian doctor has sent a message to Mercy Chinwo to consider a DNA test for her son

The Nigerian doctor insinuated that the recent mischief by some trolls may have successfully sowed seeds of doubt in her husband

The UK-based doctor's advice to the gospel singer has stirred mixed reactions, with many defending him

A Nigerian doctor based in the UK has shared his opinion on the recent claims about gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's son, whom she had with her husband Pastor Blessed, looking like Nathaniel Bassey.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nathaniel took legal action against trolls who started the mischief on social media after Mercy and her husband finally unveiled their son's face online.

Netizens made bold claims about Mercy Chinwo's son and Nathaniel Bassey. Credit: @mercychinwo @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

UK doctor advises Mercy Chinwo

Amid the reactions that have trailed the claims of the gospel singer's son looking like Nathaniel, a doctor has issued advice to Mercy, urging her to do a DNA test.

According to the doctor, the mischief makers have successfully sowed seeds of doubt as Mercy's husband, in private moments, would admit their son looks like Nathaniel.

“If I Were Mercy Chinwo, I Would Do A DNA Test And Make The Results Public. The Mischief Makers Successfully Sowed Seeds Of Doubt. In Private Moments, Her Husband Would Admit That Child Looks Like Nathaniel Bassey," the UK-based Nigerian Doctor said.

Reactions as doctor advises Mercy Chinwo about DNA

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

tseju_hair1:

"The price for being a Celebrity is soooo High."

ifunanya_official:

"But the truth is that the child looks like the father. Give him 2 more years, the full look will show. Mercy chinwo is a very decent woman."

23boiialone:

"He’s saying the truth. The husband’s family might start thinking left left .. If something happens tomorrow, they might bring this issue up."

cesejventures:

"Totally agree."

_muller_notnice:

"Buh sadly is true the bby looks like Nathaniel."

elawrry:

"So pikin no fit resemble the father’s friend in peace again?"

Man refuses to apologise to Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man, Butcherbeatz, said he won't apologise to Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, over claims about their newborn's paternity.

Butcherbeatz argued that he didn't do anything wrong by saying that the little boy resembled the songstress' colleague Nathaniel Bassey.

He further said that nobody could use their wealth to threaten or intimidate him.

Source: Legit.ng