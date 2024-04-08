Super Eagles Alex Iwobi made a name for himself as he became the Nigerian player to play the highest number of minutes in the English Premier League

The record was last held by former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi, who did over 16,218 minutes on the pitch

Although the Fulham star incredibly surpassed his senior colleague, his countrymen weren't impressed with the announcement as they dished out their opinions

Super Eagles player Alex Iwobi has broken John Mikel Obi's record for most minutes played by a Nigerian footballer in the English Premier League.

The Fulham midfielder played 90 minutes of Fulham's recent 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle United, bringing his Premier League minutes total to an impressive 16,289.

Alex Iwobi surpasses Mikel Obi's record. Credit: @alexiwobi, @mikel_john_obi

Source: Instagram

This incredible performance breaks the previous record of 16,218 minutes done by former Chelsea player John Mikel Obi.

A timeline of Iwobi's career

Iwobi's Premier League career began with Arsenal, where he debuted on October 31, 2015. After a remarkable tenure with Arsenal, the versatile midfielder joined Everton in 2019 before transferring to Fulham last summer.

Iwobi has played regularly for his various clubs, accumulating crucial minutes on the pitch. This season, the bullied midfielder has played 24 league games for Fulham and scored five goals. He has made 247 league appearances and scored 22 goals in all.

A look at Mikel Obi's journey

Mikel Obi, the previous record holder, had a successful Premier League career, spending 11 seasons with Chelsea and earning various honours, including two Premier League crowns, four FA Cups, and a Champions League championship. Obi made 249 Premier League appearances, scoring one goal and providing ten assists.

See the announcement in the post below:

Nigerians react to Alex Iwobi's record

Legit.ng compiled the hot takes below:

impharuq:

"Before anything make he win FA cup first or make he enter champion league final."

badboypako_:

"Lol, Iwobi ode, shey na record wey hein mate dy break n dis."

thebigkim_:

"You just set iwobi for dragging which kind record be this, how many teams this man play in prem."

ope_froshh_:

"Him can never break Mikel trophy record where iwobi won see champions league collect."

harbeebhnd:

"Walai this page Dey gba, cos iwobi never achieve 10%of what Mikel achieved for premier league."

larrywest:

"With how many trophies to show for it."

heissaaddc:

"Na record be this, LOL."

oluwatobylobaa:

"One has plenty trophies. One has plenty minutes played. Make Iwobi dey play!"

