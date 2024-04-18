Nigerian chess master Tunde Okonaya has announced that he is embarking on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess playing without losing

Renowned figures in the country have joined in to wish the maverick the best, as all eyes from all corners of the world are on him

Former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo, along with the current Karim Shettima and Lagos Governor Sanwo Olu, have wished the genius well, assuring him of the nation's support

Nigerian internationally recognized chess player, Tunde Onakoya, announced that he would be attempting to break the world record by playing the game for 58 hours without losing.

He has embarked on this quest, with more than half of the stipulated time already elapsed, engaging with worthy chess masters from across the world.

Osinbajo described the chess master as a good ambassador of the country

Notable political figures in the country have joined in to wish him success as he dares to make history with his courage in tackling this challenging milestone.

As of the moment of filing this report, Onakoya has 16 hours remaining until he potentially becomes the new record holder, according to the latest tweet on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

Notable figures wish Onakoya well

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took to his X handle to send a message of encouragement to the chess master.

He said:

"Dear @Tunde_OD

I join millions of Nigerians at home and abroad in wishing you the best in your quest to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon. Your can-do spirit thus far has been truly inspirational. I am rooting for you to break new ground. -AA"

The immediate former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also joined the list of renowned individuals who have expressed the nation's supportye for the skilled player.

Osinbajo wrote on his X handle:

"Dear Tunde, Best of luck in Times Square as you attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon! Your resilience and spirit inspire us all. Remember your own powerful words: “It is possible to do great things from a small place.” Let the dynamic energy of Times Square amplify the greatness that you, a proud Nigerian, bring to the chessboard. We’re all behind you—show the world the strength and determination you are made of! God Bless You"

The incumbent vice president Karim Shettima has also sent a goodwill message to the expert writing on his official handle, he said:

"We are not only proud of the ambition of the chess maverick, Tunde Onakoya ( @Tunde_OD), in his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for playing chess for 58 hours without losing a game, but also of his humanitarian interventions and his representation of Nigeria on the global stage through this game of brilliant minds. Mr. Onakoya is a symbol of excellence and resilience that distinguish Nigerians both at home and abroad, and we stand with him in spirit as he captivates the world from Times Square, New York City. Go, make history, and inscribe our name in gold.

Onakoya beats renowned chess master in New York

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tunde Onakoya defeated another chess master who challenged him on the streets of New York, United States.

The challenger gave up and couldn't finish the duel after the Nigerian made 13 brilliant moves against him.

