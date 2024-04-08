Clips of many Nollywood stars at the movie premiere of Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo has got people talking online

The theme of the movie premiere was the Yoruba Owanbe wedding party, and many of our faves turned up for it in style

Celebs like Biola Aiyeola, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Lizzy Jay, Kie Kie, Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mercy Aigbe, Itele d Icon and many others were all at the premiere

Social media has been buzzing over the last few hours as clips from Kayode Kasum's new movie premiere have gone viral.

What has grabbed the attention of many netizens about the premiere party of Ajosepo is the Owanbe theme it was built around.

Celebrities like Timini, Kiekie, and Ronke Oshodi-Oke brought their A-game as they turned up for the premiere of Kayode Kasum's new movie, Ajosepo. Photo credit: @bellanaija

Source: Instagram

Reactions have trailed the lovely outfits that many of their faves rocked to the movie premiere.

If you had seen the clips from the event and weren't informed that it was a movie premiere, you would have thought it was a wedding party reception.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Celebs storm Ajosepo's premiere

Netizens couldn't help but notice the stars that attended the premiere and the stunning outfits on display. Also, some of the celebs at the party put on quite a dance show.

One of the celebs that struck attention with his outfit was Timini Egbuson with his uniquely cropped Agbada.

KieKie stole the show with her electric dance moves. Other stars sighted include Bisola Aiyeola, Lizzy Jay, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Mercy Aigbe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolaji Ogunmola, Tomike Adeoye, Yemi Solade, Itele d Icon, Muyiwa Authentic and many more.

See some of the trending clips from Ajosepo:

More clips from Ajosepo's premiere:

Netizens react to Ajosepo's premiere

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clips:

@vicky_fashionhome:

"See timini skin."

@sayo.confectionery:

"Do I envy celebrities at all? Because na so so event everyday and they must show up and show out with all the energyyyy. No "wo today I'm tired o, I no dey go anywhere."

@dr_praise_:

"Are you people not tired, owambe movie premiere every other day."

@jemimaokperan:

"The life of an influencer or celebrity is so tiring, back to back event and you have to come with your A game. I honestly doubt I could keep up."

@cynthysparkle:

"Are you people not tired for real‍♀️ movie premiere every 2 eke market days."

@tiems_lizz:

"Which one is crop top agbada again Timini will not kill somebody."

@aeesha_abdull:

"Celebraties don’t even get tired, from one event to another. Omo! They are really trying."

@vivicaanuforo:

"In an Igbo party we aim to show affluence ….in a Yoruba party they aim to enjoyment themselves… In summary: Ain’t no party like a lagos Yoruba party."

@realestatewithmo_:

"You see this Segun Johnson ehn."

@xainyyyyy__:

"Fr being yoruba is a big vibe."

@larmsey_marney:

"Ronke oshodi vibe’s is from another level that woman sabi dance sha."

Celebs storm Ajakaju's premiere in scary costumes

In other news, Legit.ng recalls reporting how several celebrities appeared for Eniola Ajao's new movie premiere some weeks ago.

Many celebs came through looking ravishing, while some seemed outrightly scary. It was at this event that Bobrisky was crowned the best-dressed female.

Source: Legit.ng