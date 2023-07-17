Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori attended the Orisa movie premiere and she showed up in style

The media personality took to her Instagram page to share photos of her asoke look for the event

Several fans and colleagues of the fashionista have taken to the comment section to compliment her

Odunlade Adekola premiered his latest film, Orisa, and stars showed up to support him, one of whom was Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori.

The media personality rocked an asoke dress for the movie premiere Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

Popularly known as Kiekie, the media personality turned up for the event looking like a tall glass of elegance.

Following the cultural theme of the night, she donned an exquisitely designed asoke dress with white tulle sleeves.

She accessorised with some coral beads and silver clutch purse. adorning her hair with a red gele.

Check out the look below:

Fans complimente Kiekie over gorgeous asoke look

Reacting to the photos, several netizens - including fans and colleagues of Kiekie - took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

themusicchef:

"This design is all the way from Jupiter."

balogun_onlinemarket:

"Love love the dress."

the_abikee:

"@kie_kie__ outfit everytime is the bomb, very gorjus woman, I mean gorjus like fine, I can’t wait for brides or people to take this to their tailors to recreate and we start to see different versions of this style."

thedamilolaoni:

"Served! Ate! Zero crumbs!"

fikkypearl:

"Love this you can’t disappoint sha."

kemz_mama:

"So Beautiful and Elegant."

abydouz_gele:

"My WOMANAfter you na you EFFORTLESSLY GORGEOUS."

kiekstarters_:

"A ⭐️ Kiekie never disappoints lewkkk at that."

mimi_temi:

"Leave this fashion thing for my mama alone!!!coz whatttt."

speedope:

"What a good way to start the week."

larhomzyvarieties:

"Kie Kie always killing it!"

