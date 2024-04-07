A bus driver caused a scene in Lekki axis, Lagos state when he saw the convoy of a popular Nigerian musician Zinoleesky

In a video shared online by an X user @darny_arts, he said he was on the bus when their driver parked in the middle of the road

He approached Zinoleesky for money but the singer refused and punched him after he got out of his car

An X user Darny Arts Anthony (@darny_arts) shared a video of his experience on his way to Lekki, Lagos state as his driver saw a popular Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky.

Zinoleesky tackles bus driver who asks him for money. Image credit: @darny_arts

Source: Instagram

According to him, his driver parked the Korope (small bus) he and other passengers were in when he saw the singer, and he left them (passengers) to beg the singer for money.

The singer did not give the driver the money, instead, he punched him and it on the road. To the surprise of Darny and other people, the driver enters his bus and pursues Zinoleesky stating that the singer must give him money since he has already punched him.

See how Darny captioned the first video of his driver and the singer below:

"I took Korope on my way to Lekki this evening. We saw Zinoleesky’s convoy on the road. Werey driver parked the bus in the middle of the road to go beg for money. Zino come down, give driver blow for mouth."

Watch the video of the driver and Zinoleesky below:

Netizens react to the video:

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the bus driver and Zinoleesky's exchange. See some of the reactions below:

@SwesternPrince:

"This driver will dump that korope tomorrow. That’s not where his heart is."

@Debbybruno3:

"I would have taken the driver’s place and driven everyone to their destination. What nonsense."

@claudieseyes:

"Lmao! Lagos is the wild Wild West of Nigeria!"

@Deribb:

"Walahi this one na confam weyrey."

@mostlyunited:

"This is one of the reasons why our govt doesn’t rate us."

@funaya_anita:

"So somebody cannot start the car and drive to his/her destination as driver no get sense."

@therealjokegold:

"Lagos isn’t a real place honestly, every new day comes with a new madness."

@Mr_Obags:

"Something wey be say u for just drive the korokpe dey go collect money from passengers. Two days food money don set easy."

@capt_achiever:

"Car wey you suppose enter driver seat Dey drive go front. Nobody go tell am to pursue you."

@_lifeofedeh:

"Lagos is one hell of a place."

