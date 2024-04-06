A young Nigerian man has left netizens on the X app rolling on the floor after sharing his experience in public transit

According to him, the driver got into a serious fight with his bus conductor and a passenger decided to take over the wheels

Hilarious reactions trailed the tweet as netizens stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A bus passenger took matters into his own hands after the driver got into a serious fight with his conductor.

After waiting for a long time for the duo to conclude the fight to no avail, he decided to take action.

Bus passenger takes over driver's steering

An X user, Adedamolarr, who shared the story via the platform said the passenger jumped into the driver's seat and began to drive.

In his words:

"Now that I'm home,let me tell you what happened. Bus driver came down to fight with his conductor today around Ikate and it was taking so long for them to sort things out,so a passenger went straight to the driver's seat and started driving."

Reactions as man shares experience in transit

Social media users had different things to say about the story narrated via the X platform.

Many users confirmed that is not a place for weak people to be as 'crazy' things are always bound to happen.

Onimisi said:

"The things that happen in Lagos traffic, inside the bus and terminals, you can't tell people or give them the gist most times, because it will sound as if you dey lamba, one needs to actually witness them first hand to get the madness."

Auntie Esther said:

"We go met for front se won mad ni."

Ayomiee commented:

"Watin eye never see for Lagos."

Chi Sandra added:

"Who get time for them wahala."

Conductor fights passenger on expressway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video captured a commotion that ensued between a passenger and a danfo (bus) conductor in Lagos state.

As the man tried to get down, the conductor blocked him off by holding the door still. Other passengers pleaded with him to allow him to exit.

