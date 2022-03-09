A video showing a passenger and conductor having a struggle as they tried to outmatch each other has gone viral

In the clip, other people who tried to step into the situation did not achieve much success as the fight went on

Many Twitter users who reacted to the video said that many Lagosians are just angry for no reason

A short video has captured a commotion that ensued between a passenger and a danfo (bus) conductor in Lagos state.

As the man was trying to get down, the conductor blocked him of by holding the door still. Other passengers kept pleading with him to allow him an exit.

The passenger went into a tight struggle with the man. One cannot say what happened between them.

When the man was eventually able to come down, the conductor chased him and engaged him in a fight. They both fell on the side of a man's car on the road.

The car owner got so irked that he hit both of them.

@Morris_Monye said:

"Everybody is angry in Lagos. Even Camry man came down to blow that guy for mouth."

@Oladhapo_17 said:

"The owner of that car tried opening his door twice, but they kept locking him inside."

@Edward_Onoriode said:

"That place is not a Bus Stop, so why is he insisting to drop there? Passengers like this cause problem for drivers. He should be grateful he wasn't beaten and injured by the conductor..."

@emile_ogb said:

"Lagos is mad place… But see you tomorrow…"

@trailerbustop said:

"The camera man was just perfect got everything on camera."

@TabithaChinaka said:

"Everybody dey craze for Lagos."

