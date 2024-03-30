Comedian Ayo Makun has penned a birthday message to his wife, Mabel Makun, who turned a year old today

In a message which has now been edited, the comedian simply referred to Mabel Makun as the mother of his children

The comedian's birthday post has further stirred speculations about his marriage with Mabel Makun

Nigerian ace comedian and actor Ayo Makun, also known as AY Live on Saturday, March 30, celebrated his wife Mabel Makun as she clocked a new age.

The comedian, who recently caused a buzz after celebrating his sister's son, shared pictures of Mabel on his page, including a birthday message.

Comedian AY celebrates wife Mabel on birthday. Credit: @aycomedian @mabelmakun

Source: Instagram

In the now-edited message, AY simply referred to Mabel as the mother of his kids, a comment that stirred reactions from his fans and followers.

The comedian has since edited the message as he called Mabel 'Mummy Michelle and Ayomide' rather than referring to her as his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He wrote in his caption:

"Happy birthday to @realmabelmakun. The very Industrious Mummy Michelle and Ayomide. I pray that your new year is loaded with every good thing and that you will continue to be happy always with more grace and love in Jesus' name. Amen."

Netizens read meanings to AY's birthday post

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as some netizens tackled AY for referring to Mabel as the mother of his kids, read them below

i_am_emmysunday11:

"From wife to just baby mama….. I hope y’all fix whatever it’s going on with y’all."

shurlla_dmw:

"lol funny pipo u sef b father of her kids now o."

still_cute_stainless:

"The mother of your kids only?? Ahhh God protect both of you....this home n marriage is covered with the precious Blood of Jesus Hbd Beauty."

psalmsyne_77:

"@aycomedian is she just your baby mama now ? Abeg talk make Boi’s knows cos she’s too beautiful to be a single Mother oo Happy birthday to a Beautiful soul @realmabelmakun."

renees7744:

"Ay we don't understand which one is mummy michelle and ayomide anyway I trust gistlovee."

cynthia_ish:

"Has it come to this??!"

AY Makun and wife Mabel hint at marital crisis

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the comedian and his wife Mabel Makun's marriage appeared to have hit the rocks.

This was after Mabel posted a cryptic post about a particular person allegedly threatening her life.

The comedian and his wife have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, further sparking speculations about their marital crisis.

This comes after AY Makun and Mabel sweetly marked their 15th wedding anniversary with adorable throwback photos last year.

Source: Legit.ng