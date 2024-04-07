Nollywood actor Ugezu J. Ugezu lamented the way the youth in our present-day society respond to their parent

He noted that some youths insult their parents and those who do so find it difficult to become parents

Some social media users agreed with him and added that it is not only their parents but outsiders are included

Popular Nollywood actor Ugezu J. Ugezu has expressed concern about the way the youth no longer respect their elders, especially their parents.

Ugezu J. Ugezu rocks stylish attire. Image credit: @ugezujugezu

Source: Instagram

He stated that hurling insults have become a common feature of them, and there are consequences for such behaviour.

According to the role interpreter, individuals who display such attitudes will find it difficult to be parents, and those who become parents will have challenges navigating through the process.

Some people agreed with Ugezu and they added that it is not only parents who suffer from the insulting behaviour of some youths but also individuals who are not their parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ugezu wrote on his Instagram page:

"The disturbing tragedy that has befallen a significant percentage of the youth is that they have adopted insult as a weapon of defense and intimidation. In the rooted African Philosophy, a child who insults his parents hardly becomes a parent. When he/she manages to become a parent by divine providence, they hardly record any progress in life. They will end up struggling in life and living in penury. People of African origin should be guided. As you get westernized in all your conducts, recall your root."

See Ugezu's post below:

Reactions to Ugezu's post

See some of the reactions to Ugezu's post below:

@annchyezeh:

"Not even to parents alone, they extend it to outsiders."

@chimauzoagba:

"Oga Ugezu, I believe, that is what we used to say before. I can beat my chest and tell u that those rebellious kids are the ones making it BIG in our societies today. Things have changed. Meanwhile, I am not encouraging kids to be disrespectful to their parents."

@iamnaniboi:

"Speak paapa, your true African children are listening and taking note."

@selassiegp:

"Respect is a philosophy that hasn’t helped society and not made it grow. Respect should be deserved. Not giving. In does days even siblings fight for the throne. So many elders don’t deserve respect lately. Cause they are not even conscious of their environment. Only using respect to cheat and manipulate you."

@ughellison:

"In this era, the parent should be held responsible for not bringing kids up in the Nigerian way anymore."

@ngozi_dinma:

"Very correct sir, and many of them think and say Christianity is evil while they can't keep their own culture and tradition."

@solo_ituaofficial:

"Respect to the elderly or parents is a commandment of God. The promise attached to it by God is longevity. Whether your parents or the elderly deserve it or not, obey it."

@kizzyservicehubltd:

"I agree with you, however, some people who are dysfunctional and wayward also become parents and get old. It is the beginning of the end as they water down that life-long lasting trajectory."

@mma_attractions:

"Too bad, respect is a thing of the past ... and the worst is they don't want to be corrected at any given time."

Ugezu reveals he doesn’t patronise foreign brands

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ugezu had taken to social media to address people who tagged him to online stores and foreign brands.

The actor noted that he will not buy from such brands because he prefers to have his clothes and shoes locally made.

Ugezu who has no problem with being called a local man also revealed that his shoes are from a popular place called Aba.

Source: Legit.ng