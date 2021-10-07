Popular filmmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu has taken to social media to address people who tag him to online stores and foreign brands

The actor noted that he will not buy from such brands because he prefers to have his clothes and shoes locally made

Ugezu who has no problem with being called a local man also revealed that his shoes are from a popular place called Aba

A lot of people advocate for people to patronise local brands and grow the naira, something popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has taken seriously.

In a post he shared via his Instagram page, he specifically addressed people who tag him to online shoes and wears page in a bid to make him patronise them.

Ugezu J. Ugezu says he patronizes local brands Photo credit: @ugezujugezu

Source: Instagram

The actor noted that he will not buy from such people as his shoes are made in Aba, Abia state, and his wears are also from different states in the country.

He also added that he is a comprehensively local man and if people see him wearing anything foreign, it was a gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues react

patienceyisa:

"Comprehensively local. I like that."

ebelleokaro:

"Local Man without apologises."

yung_alhaji22:

"Supporting our locally made products is the real doings."

eleazeramarachi:

"Even some of your so called turkey shoes re still made in Aba. If you know you know."

official__cesaro_couture:

"Thanks for at least thinking on this dimension, blessings upon blessing."

realwisdomlaw:

"People are taking this fake life too far, and when you refuse to play along they will see you as a local person. Please don't pay attention to them sir, most of them are even hungry tagging you, forget them and live your normal life."

Ugezu slams women living fake lives

The veteran Nigerian movie star took to social media to condemn people who openly preach against what they practice on social media.

Ugezu, on his Instagram page, shared his musings regarding the topic of ladies dating married men in real life but condemning polygamy on social media.

According to him, these ladies come online to vehemently condemn the act of a man getting married to more than one woman when they are actually dating married men offline.

Source: Legit.ng