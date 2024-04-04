Uche Elendu has engaged her fans in an interesting question about parenting at two different locations

The actress asked for the best place to train children between Nigeria and the United States of America

Many of them took to the comments section to air their views while some gave hilarious responses to her question

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has buzzed the internet with an interesting question on parenting and her fans are loving it.

The movie star who had altercations with some of her colleagues recently asked for the best place to train children.

She asked if the United States of America was the best place or in Nigeria.

Fans flood Elendu with response

Taking to the comment section of her post on social media, many made interesting suggestions and they defended their stance about the subject matter.

However, some decided to catch cruise with her question by giving hilarious responses. This is not the first time that the actress will be engaging her fans with her interesting question. She once asked if parents can allow their sons to marry a single mother.

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Elendu. Here are some of the comments below:

@phunkes:

"Just be intentional in how you train your kids and pray they listen. Not all abroad-raised kids are spoilt, and not all Nigeria-raised kids are perfect."

@realsusanpeters:

"In their formative state , Nigeria is better o cos kids abroad and training na God . The type of questions they will return sef eh you will wonder.'

@vick_emerald:

"Na God dey Run am."

@pressingforwardproductions:

"Both ways but know the right time to make the decision ,early stage USA ,secondary school stage Nigeria ,bsc Nigeria ,masters and above united States."

@ugo_okparaji:

"If you are financial stable to an extent, just train them here in Nigeria."

@macaulayrume:

"This question Strong oo. feel it’s still boils down to the parents they can still be in the USA & you can still install the values of the Nigeria ways to them."

@deborahoseghe:

"Train them anywhere you like, Pikin when go useless go still useless.'

@debstarbeauty__empire:

"Very important I am definitely loving nd reaping the way my mum trained me, it’s the best thing my mum ever did to herself."

@iamntsen:

"Home training with responsible parents are the priorities for a child education. The country does not really matter."

@mercyokoro791:

"In Nigeria ooo cos I don talk tired for hear. If na my home country I for know wetin to do."

Uche Elendu marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Elendu had specially celebrated her birthday.

She took to her social media to share lovely pictures with her fans. The movie act who has been in the industry for more than 15 years wore different gorgeous looks for her day.

She also asked her fans to wish her well as she marked her birthday.

