Nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest has joined other people on social media who have reacted to Davido's latest feat

The Nigerian singer broke the internet some hours ago when he took to his social media page to announce that he recently just acquired a private jet worth over $70m

In reaction to the post, Cubana Chiefpriest took to his IG page to query Davido how he got $75m to buy a private jet

Famous Nigerian businessman and socialite Paschal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has sparked reactions online with his recent comments about Davido.

Chiefpriest's comment came barely 24 hours after Davido took to social media to announce that he had just acquired a private jet worth over $70m.

In reaction to Davido's announcement, Cubana Chiefpriest took to his Instagram page to query OBO. He asked the singer how he raised $75m to acquire a private jet.

Cubana Chiefpriest laments about Davido's new PJ

In his post, the nightclub owner lamented about Davido using $75m to buy a PJ while asking if he used anyone for jazz to buy the plane.

He also noted that with this accomplishment, Davido has put everyone who wants to be called a proper boy in the music industry under massive pressure.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido announced on his page that he is now a private jet owner and how his fans reacted to the news.

See Cubana Chiefpriest's post reacting to the news about Davido acquiring a PJ:

See how netizens reacted to Chiefpriest's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Chiefpriest's post as he reacts to Davido's new PJ:

@pappyjullar001:

"It’s clear who’s the real boss for this industry now."

@beylaryrdk:

"Make them Compete with Davido at their own Risk."

@2nitdontee:

"2024 is a hit."

@manlikecashpay:

"E too choke."

@wandegold_yeye:

"Davido Money long like Psalm119 way David write for Bible. He sabi this lifestyle."

@real_billionairee:

"You self see wetin pass your head,, try hustle hard your own money na stream, Davido own na Sea."

@smallestbarber:

"Which kind caption be this."

@drummerboiswaggzi:

"Bro my belle e say hope no be me."

@real_ogkvng:

"Na the full @burnaboygram garage and houses money be this so oooh 001 abeg forgive them."

@dj_any001:

"Make e use am collect Grammy."

@suskaymanagement:

"001 x CP Big names."

