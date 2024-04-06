A video of Davido jumping on a viral dance challenge started by young singer Tee Dollar has sparked massive reactions on social media

A video of internationally renowned Afrobeats artist Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has been making the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, Davido was seen doing the trending Tee Dollar dance challenge, Blessing. However, something Davido's cousin did to the singer in the trending clip has been the main highlight of the video.

A video of Davido's cousin holding the singer in a weird manner sparks reactions online.

Source: Instagram

Despite Lami being credited as the brain behind the recent smashing improvement in Davido's dance skills compared to his scatter ground moves years back.

He seems to have walked himself into the bad books of the 30BG geng.

In the viral clip, during the choreography the way Lami grabbed his cousins neck when he tried to break away while their dance routine was still has stirred the anger of Davido fans online.

Davido's cousin apologies to 30BG

Lami in a post shared on his social media page apologised to his cousins fans while noting that he didn't mean yo harm David.

Davido has also reacted to Lami's apology noting to his cousin that his fans are very passionate about him.

Here below is the viral dance clip that sparked chaos online:

Netizens react to Davido's cousin's apology

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@lifeofolaa:

"Davido don dey sabi dance, I dey play with my life sigh."

@OSERE_X:

"Davido when do you plan on telling the public your dad bought the PJ?"

@nonsoo_:

"Ah ah, you see opportunity to hug Davido like that you no use am?"

@MrTextTrend:

"Don't play more wins bruh obiyo don repost."

@MkoTheComedian

"You sef take ham easy."

@D_real_Ranky:

"Why u hold am like that."

@TheTifeFab_:

"You wan break our idolo neck."

@realtimmywrld:

"You wan break our idolo neck your song make sense."

@Aunty_Akanke:

"Elerepa. You wan break him neck."

@__arike_adey:

"Na why you wan comot him neck?"

Source: Legit.ng