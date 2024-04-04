Davido recently trended on social media platform X over his recent show of support for a fan's business

The DMW star had caused a buzz after he revealed his craving for a guinea fowl, which saw many of his fans tagging different vendors

Davido finally picked one of the vendors who was unable to hide her excitement after delivering the guinea fowl to the singer

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido recently put smiles on the face of a female fan with his show of support for her business.

On Wednesday, April 3, the DMW label boss, who recently returned from his tour in East Africa, took to his verified handle on X to reveal his craving for a guinea fowl.

Davido reveals his cravings for guinea fowl. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He tweeted:

“I need Guinea fowl rn so bad .”

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See his tweet below:

Barely minutes after Davido tweeted, the tweet went viral as the singer's fans took to the comment section to tag different vendors.

Lucky guinea fowl seller meets Davido

A lady identified as GUINEAFOWL-BY-AMORI, however, emerged as the lucky vendor, who caught Davido's attention.

After delivering the pack to the singer, the vendor shared photos and video of her meeting with the singer for the first time while referring to him as the “Bestest Idolod”.

She wrote in a caption:

“To the BESTEST IDOLO!!! Thank you for making me feel warm and welcomed God bless you @davido I Stan and Restan for life."

See her post below:

Netizens congratulate Davido's fan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

0xmico:

"You collect dollar abi you no collect."

isholaAde100:

"Congratulations Ma'ma... Another birthday gift."

itsDreeeams:

"Na for dollars he pay you?"

@xquire147:

"Shey your idolo dey patronize you? Abi na mouth una dey use do FC omo e good make person join better league. One fc go wish say na she my idolo patronize like this. Lol."

Opsylo_jay:

"But if na me ask, you go say you no dey do home delivery."

Davido debunks arrest rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido responded to rumours about him being arrested during his tour in East Africa.

Davido debunked the reports in a statement as he revealed he had since returned to Nigeria following his successful tour in Uganda and Kenya.

In another report, veteran singer Terry G rated Burna Boy above Davido and Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng