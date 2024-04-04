After she was taken abroad to perform for singer Davido, a young dancer took to social media to share her experience

Using a video, she captured her time in an aeroplane, the aerial view from an aircraft and the hotel where she was lodged

Singer Davido had recently performed in Uganda and the lady apparently was one of the dancers on stage

A lady, @aimababyy, got people talking after revealing she was flown abroad to dance for singer Davido.

@aimababyy shared a video on the social media platform highlighting her experience but did not reveal her sponsor.

She said she was flown abroad to dance for singer Davido. Photo Credit: @aimababyy, Instagram/@davido

Source: TikTok

In the clip, @aimababyy walked with her luggage and then on an aeroplane. She videoed the beautiful night view of the sky from aboard an aeroplane.

She also showcased the posh hotel room where she lodged. Some people doubted her claim, causing the lady to release a video of her dance performance with Davido on stage in Uganda.

Her clips went viral on the platform.

People react to @aimababyy's video

Aisha Abdullahi said:

''Abeg how dem dey apply, I wan dey dance too."

NANA said:

"If I come back make I bend. I go from the concert loss."

Pretty.silver said:

"Whether dance or no dance anything u do with Davido e worth am."

aQuinata said:

"OMG ! You looked so beautiful on stage . My friends and I spotted you."

Asio Sylvia said:

"I'm from uganda . I stood near the stage and I saw u. you did so well."

peace_of_mind said:

"And I Dey here Dey dance for my bf for free."

DEBBIE’S STORIES said:

"See person wey never reach 10k followers Dey dance for big daddy while speedy wey get 10m followers Dey dance under sun this is what is called big grace low key making cash with out making noise."

