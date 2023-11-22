Afrobeat superstar Davido has been the talk of the town over the last few days as he celebrates turning a year older

A recent clip of the singer throwing it down on the dance floor as he celebrates his birthday has sparked reactions

In the viral clip, Davido was seen showing off his unique dance moves, and fans couldn't get enough of it

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently added a new age and has been trending across multiple social media platforms.

A clip of the Afrobeat superstar in the club dancing and having a great time has gone viral online.

One of the highlights of the viral clip that has sparked reactions online was when Davido tried doing a scissor moonwalk dance step.

The dance move has caused a massive stir as fans tease the singer, tagging the action as "Scatter dance."

Video of Chioma kissing Davido trends

Another moment in the trending clip that got people talking was when the singer's wife walked up to him on the dance floor and plastered a kiss on his lips.

The couple who recently welcomed a twin seem ever closer now than they've ever been or appear to be.

Watch Davido's hilarious dance steps below:

Fans react to Davido's scattered dance steps

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the trending clip:

@i_am_olavic:

"What's my guy Davido dancing bayi love him see Chioma dey are so cuteeeeeee."

@billie_adeleke:

Big Mood @davido ❤️⏳ OBO @big31."

@lceetwinny:

"Never been this happy about someone else's happy."

@sassyb791:

"OBO ti high. Baba ti wa alright."

@jekewayne:

"001 for a purpose."

@_chaseszn:

"Nah only oloriburuku people no go like davido."

@segunabidogun:

"This guy is blessed no doubt, but abeg wetin Baba dey dance like dis?"

@chinaza_asa:

"Oh my sister chioma is so pretty and happy."

@tawakalit.lawal:

"Am glad for both of them that they can smile genuinely again after their loss that almost break them."

@julicandies:

"Oya na see d moves. ❤️ 001's doings."

Video of Chioma joining Davido backstage at his AWAY concert trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported Chioma was seen in a viral clip joining the Afrobeat superstar backstage at his AWAY concert.

In one of the videos posted online by Ubi Franklin, the beautiful mother of two was seen showing off some of her sweet dance moves that went viral online.

In the viral clip, Chioma was sighted throwing it down as her hubby performed the famous Unavailable track.

