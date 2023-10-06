Davido has shared an adorable video of him with some kids dancing to his hit song Feel off his Timeless album

In the fun video, the DMW label boss rocked what appeared to be a school uniform as he vibed with the kids

The sweet video has warmed hearts on social media as many, including celebrities, took to the comment section to hail Davido

Nigerian international act Davido continues to make headlines over his recently released music video for Feel, a hit track off his Timeless album.

In a bid to promote the song, Davido linked up with some kids from the Dream Catchers Academy, a charity organisation for transforming the lives of orphaned and homeless girls.

In the video, the DMW label owner was seen rocking a school form with the kids as they danced to Feel.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Davido wrote in his caption:

"The @dreamcatchersda bodied the dance for FEEL so much that I needed to link up with them ⏳These kids are changing the music world everyday we need this type of energy."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Davido's dance video with kids

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

opemi_abeke:

"Awwwwwn, this is so Cute."

hooliboy94:

"NOW THIS IS TIMELESS!"

snazzystouch_makeovers:

"Awwww this made me smile so so hard."

snazzystouch_makeovers

"@davido A IS FOR WHAT AGAIN? You ATEEEEEE THIS ONE AGAIN."

enioluwaofficial:

"You even wore their uniform! Nah! Melting!"

badboy_dada:

"Biggest and the baddest for a reason 001."

laposh_fash:

"You created a memory they will never forget."

becca.ville:

"Awwww these kids , I love them so much, their energy is unmatched."

toolz290:

"The kids absolutely enjoyed doing this,the excitement,passion and Joy is obvious,definitely contagious. Love it for them ."

