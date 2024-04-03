A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after videoing the house of a lady to mock her

While showing the house and its surroundings, the man was amused that she had bragged that she couldn't date broke men

Many ladies came to her defence, saying she was right to say so and there was no harm in seeking a financially stable lover

A Nigerian man was in stitches after seeing the place where a lady lived with her family.

@kenzo_mega laughed that the same lady had talked down on broke men, saying she couldn't date them.

He was amused after seeing her house. The image of a lady on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Westend61, TikTok/@kenzo_mega

Source: Getty Images

@kenzo_mega showcased the surroundings of the lady's abode and gave her name as Candy Sandra.

"See where Candy Sandra dey stay. Later she go say "I don't want to date a broke man", "I will never date a broke man". See am. See where she dey stay," he said in his TikTok video.

His clip did not sit well with many people and sparked discussions about relationships.

Watch the video below:

@kenzo_mega's video stirred reactions

small mama 43 said:

"Yes na she won change her family background so y she go date broke man abi make she enter from pot to fire no na."

Bundle of joy said:

"No matter how much my papa get where I’m ending up should be better than where I’m coming from. Go school una say no."

richcolony said:

''Having to be birthed in a poor home was not her choice but getting married to a rich man is her choice and I totally get it, but her dad did not choose to be poor yet his wife is still with him."

Ancestor said:

"Isn’t that the more reason not to date a broke man? Didn’t she show this house with her mom in it?"

Nash Zakman said:

"That’s the more reason she doesn’t want a broke man, she needs to better her life."

blinkandbrink said:

"So mama went for less so I should follow?? Dey play."

miss smily ever said:

"That why she want to date a rich guy to change the situation of her family."

