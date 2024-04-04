A social media prophetess, Bright The Seer, is now making headlines after celebrity crossdresser Bobrisky’s arrest

Recall that the socialite was picked up by the EFCC for allegedly abusing the Nigerian currency

Shortly after his arrest, a video of the prophecy that was made about him a few weeks ago resurfaced online

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky’s arrest has caused a buzz after an old prophecy that was made about him resurfaced online.

Just recently, the crossdresser got picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the naira.

Nigerians dig up old video of prophetess' warning to Bobrisky before his arrest. Photos: @bobrisky222, @brighttheseer / TikTok

Source: Instagram

This is coming only a few hours after controversial personality VeryDarkMan called for Bob’s arrest while vowing to become a crossdresser himself if nothing was done.

Shortly after Bobrisky’s arrest, the video of a prophecy that was made about him a few weeks ago resurfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video, the prophetess, known as Bright The Seer on TikTok, had warned the ‘Mummy of Lagos’ to be careful because he was being monitored. She also advised him to coordinate himself.

In her words:

“Bobrisky should be careful, he should begin to coordinate himself properly because he is also monitored. He should begin to coordinate himself. May God help us all in Jesus name.”

See the prophecy video below:

Netizens react to prophecy about Bobrisky

A number of social media users seemed to think that Bobrisky’s arrest confirmed the prophecy about him, and they reacted to it online. Read some of their comments below:

Kodarara.nation:

“Otilor brotherhood to brotherhood full time draw .”

___mide_pearl:

“Why did they arrest him, what’s her offense .”

Oluwastunna1:

“Make this woman deh drop daily 5 odds.”

evil_richie419:

“This woman go sabi predict sure odds for Sporty oo.”

Mandemluvme:

“How dis thing take concern Jesus or prophesy? Even a 2yr old knows Bob needs to be careful! Ah una dey really use God play ooooo.”

Ebuka_378:

“In which cell them go put am like that ? Male or female cell?”

Ibrahim_kaka2:

“The issue here's that he offended many street guys with his lifestyle so make una better put him in women's prison for his own safety because if he entered men's prison his nyash go be like national stadium when he comes.”

proliphicmusic:

“Una no Dey see prophecy for sporty???”

c.h.e.f__g:

“Make una dey prophecy about Tinubu too.”

Onoski_pato:

“And some people will still believe what she’s saying Lol, you yourself can also predict that bob will be arrested and it’ll come to pass, because it so obvious Don’t be deceived by these people.”

gemstone.ml:

“People are suffering oh why not target your prophecy on the ehn mummy GO .”

Africanflamingo_:

“Coordinate himself as how? You should say he should change his ways and be repentant .”

Emyjoe_art:

“Nothing wey them never prophesied.”

honeywizi:

“I no even understand this country na EFCC dey arrest crossdresser abi e get waiting dey sup.”

Luchyclaire30:

“All her prophecies are coming to pass ooo , Is she the Elijah of our time?”

VeryDarkMan reacts to Bob's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), reacted, finally breaking his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.

The social media critic advised him against making calls to people he is connected to as it could make his case complicated.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng