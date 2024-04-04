Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow, has said that she never had any discussion with anyone that her husband used to maltreat her or give her diseases

She added that her son would read everything about his father one day and he wants him to know that he had a good father

Wunmi stated this after her sister tried to defend her by saying Mohbad used to give her STDs when he was alive

Omwunmi Aloba, the widow of late singer, lleriolwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, seemed unhappy with a video her sister made her family.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Karimot, Wunmi's sister, claimed that the singer gave her sister series of infections while he was alive and married to her.

Reacting to the allegation in a lengthy post on social media, Wunmi said people should honour her late husband's memory.

The mother of one said she didn't tell anyone that Mohabd maltreated her or gave her any infection.

Wunmi says people should consider her son

In her post, Wunmi also explained that her son would grow up to see everything written about his father one day.

She appealed to her fans that she wanted her son to know that his father was a good man who took care of her.

The mother of one also mentioned that she wants her son to read about the good legacies of his father.

Wunmi appreciates fans

Late Mohbad's wife thanked those who have stood by her and her son, Liam. According to her, her lovers are the reason she is still breathing despite the trials she had faced since her husband's demise.

Wunmi added that she was ready to take the pressure and curses since her husband could no longer defend herself.

Recall that Wunmi had been under the storm after her husband passed. She was told to do a DNA test but she refused.

Wunmi blows hot at haters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wunmi made her grievance known in a leaked audio online.

She blasted her haters who were demanding DNA tests and told them that they had no right to do so.

Wunmi also said that her late husband took her chastity and she has not laid with any other man since then.

