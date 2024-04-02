Monalisa Stephen has stated that she is not ready to be like Eniola Badmus or Real Warri Pikin who have lost a lot of weight

She noted that trolls should change the narrative that she hates people who have embarked on a weight loss journey

The actress in her post also said that she loves her body the way she was and told those who are not satisfied to block her

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen, has given a stern warning to trolls who have been body shaming her over her stature.

In a post on social media, she noted that she was not interested in becoming like Eniola Badmus and Real Warri Pikin who have lost drastic weight in the past.

According to her, she also does not hate those who have been through the weight loss process because it was not her business.

Stephen asks fans to block her

In the long message to her followers, Stephen said that she loves her body the way it was as she advised her fans to block her if they were not happy to see her plus-sized stature.

According to her, she will be the first person to be tagged if anyone loses weight.

She pledged to be forever herself.

Recall that Monalisa Stephen has also made fun of people who lost weight and spoke about it in the past. She once called out Teni after she shard her weight loss journey with her fans.

Monalisa Stephen says Teni set her up

Legit.ng had reported that Stephen had opened up on her issue with singer Teni Apata.

The actress had called out Teni after sharing the reasons she decided to go on a weight loss journey.

According to her, Teni put her up for drags because they were both plus-sized before Teni decided to work on her shape.

