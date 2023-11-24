Nollywood's Timini Egbuson is trending as of the time of this report for his reply to a lady who came for his looks

The lady, identified as Ella, put up a tweet on X, telling other women to wake up to the realisation that the actor is not a handsome man

Timini went for Ella's looks as a comeback, and his reply has generated mixed reactions from netizens

Many Nigerian celebrities are starting to engage trolls on social media who come for their looks, lives, or craft.

Timini Egbuson, one of the industry's bad boys, is currently trending on X, formerly Twitter, after a lady, Ella, made a post about his appearance.

Timini Egbuson replies lady who came for his looks Photo credit: @_Tmini/@Ella_obue

Source: Instagram

Quoting her tweet, Timini's reply came as a question as he queried if Ella herself is a fine person.is not a fine m an early enough.

Recall that the actor was recently in the news, after a man knocked his daughter for using him as her display picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to Timini's reply

The actor's tweet got people sharing different opinions about the exchange. Read some comments gathered below:

@Champagnediet1:

"Hold her neck."

@Feyishola_30BG:

"If she had praised you, you wouldn't reply tho. Celebrities only reply trolls. Smh."

@Beautiranye:

"The ones that call you fine, have you found them and quoted them yet?"

@TeemarsBeauty:

"Now she got your attention."

@iTosinAkinbo:

"The sweetest question mehn."

@Maliqifeoluwa:

"Imagine she praised you. Walahi you won’t reply her."

@jegshady:

"Press her neck, no leave am.... how she go say Timini, melanin popping, fine actor no fine, make she go chop onions."

@DeeWillzzz:

"I actually went to her profile and she fine kpa!"

@bubble_nnake:

"She is, actually, not trolling you, but she is fine."

Timini Egbuson and sister get matching tattoos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dakore Egbuson and her brother showed how much they love each other. The two of them were spotted in the same saloon.

They were there to do a lovely pattern on their wrist, which turned out well. Timini posted the video of their visit on his social media.

Timini said in the video that it was his first time getting a matching tattoo, and his sister responded that they should go ahead with the body art.

Source: Legit.ng