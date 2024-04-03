Popular Nigerian nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest recently celebrated his 35th birthday, and it was a major shutdown

A video of Cubana Chiefpriest hosting some of his wealthy friends for his Birthday breakfast has got people talking online

Some of the influencer personalities that were at the birthday breakfast were billionaire senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Uche Ogah, Chima Anyaso and many others

Imo state-born nightlife guru and businessman Paschal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, recently celebrated his 35th birthday, which went down in style.

Over the last few weeks, he had been gearing up for the birthday celebration. Chiefpriest recently posted a video on his social media page where an entourage of some wealthy young Igbo men gracing his birthday breakfast has gone viral.

A video of Cubana Chiefpriest's lavish birthday breakfast with some of his billionaire friends sparked massive social media reactions. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, some faces seen at Cubana Chiefpriest's lavish birthday breakfast were Anambra state senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Uche Ogah, and Chima Anyaso.

Ifeanyi Ubah is a Nigerian billionaire and the founder of Capital Oil. He once contested to be the governor of Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cubana Chiefpriest's friends gifts millions on his day

One of the highlights of the viral video was the announcement made by Chiefpriest's friends.

Ifeanyi Ubah gifted the nightclub owner N25m for his birthday, while Uche Ogah gave him N10m. Meanwhile, Chima Anyaso gifted Chiefpriest N5m.

Watch glimpses of the birthday celebration below:

Reactions trail videos of Chiefpriest's birthday breakfast

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@veronicaporter996:

"A man with a heart of gold❤❤❤May the good Lord continue to bless and protect you. You have never reach your destination.keep moving from grace to grace."

@richautos_america:

"I love you. So much. You are a big motivator."

@ekwejunorcynthia:

"Oya o money na water."

@danybagain:

"CP most influential."

@9jaevents.oman:

"I love this guy."

@posh_ladym:

"God bless them so much."

@ozornwa:

"Happy Birthday big priest u no small nwoke."

@vanessaeuroqueen:

"Bro this is just only you doing money and premium crusade."

@augustineiloh:

"Money is good but connection is better."

Chiefpriest’s son, Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while destroying multiple plates of rice.

Source: Legit.ng