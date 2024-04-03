A Nigerian actor Obehi Aburime had his female fans drooling over him after he posted a video of himself in Agbada

He combined his attire with red and gold coral beads and wore lovely shoes that did justice to his classy look

The role interpreter could not get over himself as he admired his outfit and his beard while posing for the camera

A Nollywood actor, Obehi Aburime, got the attention of his fans after he rocked a classy Agbada, which he combined with a cap.

Actor Obehi Abure gives fashion goals in stylish outfits. Image credit: @oberryhovah

Source: Instagram

His pink outfit gave him a ravishing look as he wore coral beads to complement it.

The movie star rocked black and pink shoes, black glasses, and earrings, as he showed off different angles of his agbada.

Obehi shared the video on his Instagram page, and his fans were in awe of him as they drooled over his good looks. Some ladies also made advances at him stylishly.

See Obehi's Agbada outfit in the video below:

Reactions to Obehi's Agbada look

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions to the video of Obehi's outfit. See them below:

@duchess_meg:

"Na agbada styles I dey look for for Instagram, na him I see your post. As a fellow Esan-born, give me your tailor contact. Thanks."

@iam_alexcross:

"Go and marry sir."

@sheyihenony:

"Make una sha dey take am easy for social space."

@ninimbonu:

"My bubble gum."

@lola.bamgs:

"Mr. Nigeria."

@fayfaytalks:

"Obehi, make I help you collect groom price from all these babes hand na."

@ogannamdi:

"Soup way sweet nah money cook am."

@thistemi:

"Marry me."

@folarinn_:

"Are you single?"

@temi_temmy_:

"My husband."

@__chidi_brown:

"So fine."

@oluphy:

"Hottest."

