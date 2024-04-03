Controversial social media activist Verydarkman has stirred mixed reactions online with his recent comments about famous blogger Tunde Ednut

Hours after Verydarkman declared his intentions to become a crossdresser he took time to address the alleged rift between himself and Tunde Ednut

In a comments shared on his Insta-story, Verydarkman tried to clear the about him falling out with the media personality and why

Renowned social media activist and commentator Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), recently addressed the trending conversation about him and his benefactor, Tunde Ednut.

In his post, VDM noted that since he became famous on social media with the support of Tunde Ednut, he has had to withstand a barrage of criticism.

Social media activist Verydarkman stirs emotions online as he addresses the alleged rift between him and Tunde Ednut. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@mazitundeednut

The activist shared that many have attacked Tunde Ednut, chastising him for always sharing his content.

He then noted that whenever Tunde doesn't post his content, the blogger gets dragged by the same set of people, noting that he has used and dumped VDM.

VDM addresses his relationship with Tunde Ednut

In the viral post, Verydarkman also revealed how some of Tunde Ednut's followers constantly bash the blogger for being a fan of his work.

He noted that some even accused him of being a woman hater and queried Tunde for supporting a misogynist.

Verydarkman addressed his relationship with Tunde Ednut hours after he had declared his intentions to become a crossdresser like Bobrisky.

He revealed in his post that if the Nigerian police do not arrest Bobrisky for openly flouting the laws of the land, then the same treatment should be meted to him when he declares himself as transgender or a crossdresser.

See Verydarkman's viral post:

Reactions trail Verydarkman's comment about Tunde Ednut

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's post about Tunde Ednut:

@nnediorazu_:

"Oga rest. This space was very calm for a week now have started causing nuisance. Go and work."

@iamvivian_ngene:

"Very confused ppl, same ppl insulting him are same ppl on his page. I mean you don’t like someone why are you still following them?"

@that.lammy:

"You and tunde dey mad."

@mz_ttlayor:

"I no fit hide am again, na me swear for Ghana."

@ekeomabeauty9:

"I no support BOBRISKY neither do I support dis guy..."

@rickysfashionempire_5:

"Na me swear for vdm."

@ekeomabeauty9:

"When people where saying dis place is calm ..when he was in kirikiri..Na now I d see am .. Since he is out na so much noise."

@big_cassava_69:

"Na why you no suppose follow people mouth because anything you do them go talk. Just do you, please."

@silvaboymusic:

"Nigerians are the most confused set of people."

Verydarkman releases song in police custody

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman buzzed the internet with a clip of his music project.

The social media activist teased his fans and followers with a snippet of a song he featured in.

VDM called out the names of popular showbiz personalities he has had clashes with in the past, such as Iyabo Ojo and Blessing CEO.

