Yul Edochie has shared the video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin having a great time together

According to him, Judy Austin is his soul mate as she gave him a peck on the cheek while holding tightly onto him

Edochie opened his eyes to show that he enjoyed the warm gesture while their fans took to the comment section to react to it

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shown how much he loves his second wife, Juicy Austin in a new post he made on social media.

In the video, he was with Austin who held onto him tightly and put her head on his chest.

In the caption of his post, he wrote that Austin was his soul mate.

Just Austin pecks Yul

The actress who welcomed a son with Yul a few years ago gave her man a peck on his cheeks.

She smiled into the camera as she rested her head on his chest. Edochie also winked his eyes to see how much he enjoyed the love gesture.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have always displayed their love publicly and even taunt naysayers about their love.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video posted by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@mutwa_mind:

"Why does Yul act as though we do not know that all this act is out of anger because he was dumped by May?"

@amic__able:

"Yul is Judy's biggest achievement."

@krenaa__:

"People who are genuinely happy in their marriages/relationships barely put it on social media."

@mukukamuzo:

"The whole world knows that this nonsense act is out of anger! If you are really happy go and sign the divorce papers and start a behaving like normal relationship."

@goodyluv_beauty_palace:

"It’s Judas week so I expected the Judas to display."

@abigailnyamuziwa:

"The biggest achievement which judy has in life. Enjoy your ijele ororiburuku but stay away from my queen May don't come closer we don't want stains"

@_iammidecha:

"And his daughter follows him? Will she ever let a man loves her? Parents can be toxic!.'

@vivian_udjo:

"Yul, your matter is old school. Nobody is interested in you and that old woman again. Queen may refuse to accept you back again, so you're really feeling depressed and frustrated."

@nayah.baybee:

"Skitmakers, we see you and you see us.'

@floraogubunka:

"Yul why are you behaving like a teenager in love. Especially with a leftover wife of another man. This internet love looks so fake."

Yul Edochie reportedly denies marrying Judy

Legit.ng had reported that Yul and May, his first wife, were in court to dissolve their marriage of many years.

According to reports, Yul denied being married to his colleague, Judy Austin, and claimed that they were only skit makers.

May's lawyer noted that she had nothing to prove in court as the evidence that her husband committed adultery was obvious.

