Nigerian Afrobeat icon Seun Kuti took a moment to review the worth of the world’s top 5 billionaires

The Saxophonist noticed that the wealth of these men combined could give them the leverage of spending N1.4bn every day for 476 years

The outspoken artist further noted that there was more to the picture and accused these elderly men of lying to the world

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has made a shocking revelation about the wealth of the five wealthiest men in the world.

The son of the Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti did a personal survey to decipher how much these influential men can spend in a day for 476 years without going bankrupt.

Seun Kuti addresses wealth of 5 richest men in the world. Credit: @zuck, @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to the Saxophonist, these notable figures could comfortably lavish 1m dollars (1.4 billion naira) every day of their lives for 476 years.

Seun pointed out that these magnates’ fortunes have increased to 896 billion dollars since lockdown.

He further argued that the whole world has been lied to, noting that “no one can work that hard” to achieve such.

Although Seun Kuti didn’t mention any names, according to Forbes’ annual list of billionaires, the top wealthiest men in 2024 are Bernard Arnault and family, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Ellison, respectively.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamkeengrushy:

"Another day to be smart enough to realize that nobody became rich by salary alone."

mrtag4u:

"Some people just come this life to enjoy while others look. Me I come to enjoy I go get money pass them in this life."

h.u.m.p.h.r.e.y.1:

"They own the system we struggle to live in."

highh_tm;

"Someone who seem to understand how the system of the world works and also a deep thinker, when such person speaks many people would find it difficult to comprehend."

smoothchychy:

"To make this money come hard like wetin I don’t even know! I’m confused on how these people are so rich and most of us have so little in our pockets. Life is funny sha."

tailorshousee:

"Hustle your own..leave their own cause lamenting no go do anything oo."

dream_big5050:

"You no get sense he said 869bn dollars not 869 naira check your quote."

parker_ojugo:

"Every body na thief na who thief big be legend."

basedonbucks:

"If you like work hard if you like don’t work… the fact is you can’t even be in the forbe list…. Hustle for your own satisfaction…"

nexter199:

"People that owns and designed the system to keep us in check for d peanuts until we grow old n die."

benbills007:

"Lied or not lied to,the thing is just get up and hustle,stop calculating another man's money for him."

Seun Kuti drags Kanye West

In social media outburst, the Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti took a hot swipe at American rapper Kanye West.

The youngest son of Afrobeats godfather Fela Kuti argued that the US singer was a dangerous person for all Africans.

The lack of evidence from the Nigerian rapper has left his fans wondering where he got his information.

Source: Legit.ng