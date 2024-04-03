A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his mother pricing a meat seller at a market while he stood beside her to watch

The young man lamented that his mother forced him to follow her to the market despite being a big boy

Netizens who watched the funny video on the TikTok app recounted how they were once in a similar situation

A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after his mother forced him to follow her to the market.

The young man identified as @edward_ice, looked so helpless in the video as he followed his mother around to get what they needed.

Woman prices meat in front of her grown son Photo credit: @edwardice/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares experience with mum at market

He was sighted in the video standing with hands folded while his mother priced a meat seller who attended to her.

Being a good son, Edward Ice had no other choice than to carry the black nylon that contained the things they bought from the market.

While sharing the clip, Edward Ice lamented that his mother had the mind to take him to the market despite his status as a big boy.

Reactions as man shares recent experience at market

The TikTok video stirred funny reactions from netizens who have once found themselves in a similar situation.

@nana ama said:

“My mum took my big brother to the market and made him carry meat on his head to the car. When my brother got there he just took his car and left.”

Peaceful said:

“Am guessing you're the last child, it will be worst when all her customers keep asking about her cute son.”

Laryea1376 said:

“My mum after bad pricing, she now introduced me to the customers.”

Emmanuel Onyemaechi said:

“Your own better. My mum dey prize jean for me. Seller go talk 15k my mama go kwechiri for 4k.

Fact/Figure/Business said:

“Good mum, I love her. Exactly what I did for my song I bought an Iphone with mopping stick n bucket all wrapped for him in a big box as Bday gift.”

Esther Osinachi said:

“And you will have to stand and watch her price #5000 meat for #700.”

Shêgñ said:

“Any time I follow my mom to market back then, that's when she will think 5k meat should be bought 700. At a point I cut eye for her and she said ma gba oju e.”

French Boris said:

“Boy this kind situation Dey happen to all of us try to refuse going.”

Itz Kulest Sugar said:

“At times my mama go d price 6k meat for 2500. Me go shift one side with nylon wey I Hol for hand.”

Watch the video below:

