Amid this year's Easter celebration, Nollywood actor and online pastor Yul Edochie has admonished his fans and followers against burning shrines and deities.

Yul, who runs an online church service, in a post on his social media timeline stated that not all deities were evil.

Yul Edochie advises people to stop burning shrines and deities.

Source: Instagram

He added that it was the whites who convinced people to believe their traditions were evil so they could abandon their ways and embrace theirs, making slavery easy.

The actor also urged his fans to embrace their tradition and culture, as many deities also acknowledge God.

He wrote:

“Stop burning shrines and deities. Not all deities are evil. Oyibo convinced us that all our ways are evil so we could discard our ways & embrace theirs, making slavery easy.We need to wake up & start embracing our traditions. Many deities acknowledge God Almighty. Bringing them could bring you perpetual trouble. If you don’t understand something, leave it. If it’s not disturbing you, don’t disturb it."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie advises people to embrace tradition

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the actor's post, read them below:

skach_interiors:

"You pregnanted Judy , you didn’t blow, You started skit making with her , it didn’t favor you. You moved to Abuja and started estate business with her , it failed. You became a pastor, it didn’t work. Now you want to be a native doctor?????????? Is it not obvious that Judy is bad lock????"

jessyhealthyfood:

"See what Judy Obasi has caused Yul where is that your rosary?"

sochi_infiniti:

"I am forced to ask at this point... where are you ? Where do you belong?"

doreen.cindy:

"We predicted well you're soon launching shrine."

glorious_lenu:

"Says pastor Yul. I miss the Yul of 10 years ago."

bobbyhandelson:

"Church no work baba wan go Babalawo way."

