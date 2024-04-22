Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike declared singer Portable the Man of the Year with tangible reasons for doing so

The entertainment executive pointed out reasons the street pop act was highly appreciated by his wives and baby mamas regardless of his flaws

Pretty Mike further appreciated Zazu and advised his fellow gender to learn the good side of the musician

Nigerian socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, crowned Street pop artist Portable the Man of the Year, and he disclosed his trick of having several women.

In an online post, he noted how people criticise Portable for being loud and looking dirty, and he still wonders how he gets the full attention of the women in his life.

Pretty Mike appreciates Portable.

Source: Instagram

He highlighted that a responsible man who provides for his family will always be appealing to women.

The entertainment executive went further to slam men and stated that regardless of their looks or polished appearance, if they were deadbeat, Portable would collect their women and impregnate them.

Pretty Mike praised the controversial artist for taking full responsibility of his household.

He rounded up by making it clear that he was not endorsing polygamy for people that might choose not to get his message.

Reactions trail Pretty Mike's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions here;

preety_lizzy:

"women just want a sense of protection….. simple."

lady_cupid20:

"This one get tail, he no dey ever get head!!!give your sister portable then … stupid talk."

herrikysbeautystore:

"Love your self and build ur self make money no be the reason ur family will be disgraced publicly at will .."

__gl_t:

"Person wey him 3rd baby mama honeyberry drag which day say he no Dey take care of her pikin."

sleem_plug:

"Truth is 60/70% of women saying trash about Portable online will gladly date or marry him offline."

gloria_ezemonye:

"God forbid that I am attracted to Portable."

hi_ayiii:

"Shower me with love on the Internet today,call me out and embarrass me on the Internet tomorrow. Abeg make I dey with my Queens English man. God sbeg. Peace of mind is truly underrated."

