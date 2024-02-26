Speed Darlington has expressed grievance after buying a plate of food at a restaurant for N10, 000

He made a video to express his concern over the high cost of food in the country because he was given just one meat despite paying a huge amount for the plate of food

He said said the food store called his soup special Ogbono but he does not known what was special in it

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has expressed dismay over the skyrocketing rate of food in the country.

He made a video to show how frustrating it was to buy food a plate of food for N10,000.

According to the singer who had boasted that he cannot feature Davido, he was given two wraps of poundo and Ogbono soup for that amount.

Darlington says Nigeria is going through hell

In the recording, Darlington, complained that things were getting harder and harder by the day. He also noted that Nigerians were going hell now.

Ranting further, the controversial singer noted that he was only offered a meat and they charged him N10,000.

Darlington says restaurant called his soup special

The music act also stated that he didn't order for anything special but the food outlet where he got his food from called his soup a special one.

He added that he was served special ogbono.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Darlington. Here are some of the comments below:

@jumpman_alpacino:

"Akpi go just dey hin small world dey craze alone."

@a_dose_of_joy:

"Is he looking at the camera?

@itsmyhill_:

“No be me call am special, na the restaurant put special ogbono”

@youfound_tabel:

"One of your eyes they go Lagos o."

@africanflamingo_:

"Thought he’s a us citizen."

@mr.agugua:

"New sound"No be me call am, special"

@ujuminna__:

"This guy is effortlessly funny."

@adunniade_001:

"See his long mouth."

@esther_nmesomachukwu:

"What’s happening to his eyes?"

@_ugly_barbie:

"No be me call am special na the restaurant."

