A video of Nigerian singer Burna Boy joining other celebrities for a night out at DJ Obi's place has gone viral

In the trending video, Burna Boy caught the attention of many netizens with some unusual dance moves he pulled while Poco Lee was on stage hailing him

Some of the dance moves that the African Giant was seen doing were reminiscent of some of DJ Chicken's signature Shaku Shaku steps

Renowned Afrofusion superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently stirred emotions online as a viral video of him vibing to his friend's song, Poco Lee, went viral.

Some videos of the Nigerian Grammy Award winner recently trended on social media as he joined other Nigerian celebrities, including Spyro, Poco Lee, Tacha, Phyna and many others, for a hangout at DJ Obi's house.

In one of the viral videos, Burna Boy was seen doing an unusual dance step that caught many netizens' attention.

Burna Boy recreates DJ Chicken's dance moves

The Afrofusion artist was seen doing the unusual dance steps while vibing to a song by Poco Lee.

The Dancer singer showed off his hyping skills as he kept hailing Burna Boy, who did DJ Chicken-esque moves at some point.

Netizens could not help but react to the funny moves. This isn't the first time Burna Boy would join other Nigerian celebrities for a hang-out at DJ Obi's house.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Burna Boy doing a funny dance move while hanging out with veteran singer Tony One Week.

Watch the viral clip:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy's video:

@ehblanca_:

"Best dancer clear road ohh."

@billpraproxclusives:

"Na dj chicken dance be that..."

@badboylinxs:

"Anything burna does is final."

@carinaunachukwu4:

"My Favorite love dancing ehhhhh with vibes."

@_officialseunzy__:

"Something is wrong with Burnaboy ... his expression can say it all."

@beesolar_outsider_fl:

"ODG watching him dance is so sweet."

@xoxospecial_:

"This man just makes me happy."

@hey_ayoni_:

"Make this song just trend well ijn for Qdot’s sake."

Burna’s Grammy message to other African artists

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations at the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

