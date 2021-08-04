Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy partied with industry friends, including Poco Lee, and he ended up dolling out N500k in cash to the latter.

The Twice as Tall singer presented the money to Poco Lee barely a week after giving OAP N6 the same amount of money but in hard currency

Poco Lee could not contain his excitement, as he flaunted the mouthwatering cash in a series of videos shared on his Instagram stories

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Afrobeats singer Burna Boy has again demonstrated his philanthropism, as he gifted celebrity dancer Poco Lee, N1 million in cash.

The music star gave Poco Lee the jaw-dropping money while clubbing with him alongside Obi Cubana, the famous king of nightlife, and music executive Larry Gaga.

Burna Boy surprises Poco Lee with N500,000

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram stories, excited Poco Lee was seen laughing hysterically, as he flaunted the cash.

Watch clip below:

Recall that just last week, Burna Boy surprised media personality N6 with N500,000 in a similar fashion.

A video clip that surfaced online showed the radio boy counting the dollar bills he earned for spending time with the music star. Expressing his gratitude for the cash, N6 noted that he made half a million naira.

Social media users react

The cash Burna Boy gave Poco Lee attracted social media reactions, as many users saluted the dancer for always been in the right places.

Read comments sighted below:

iam_chedee:

Poco sabi location , he fit waka plenti kilometer

kpumpin0007:

Poco friend of everybody. Sharp Igbo boy

__honeyblonde:

This poco na ashawo he hangs out with everyone

wisdomcounsellin:

Moral Lesson: Association counts, Perception matters, Your skill will bring you before greatness.

lees_stores:

Omo na to hangout with odogwu na the new ritual oh sure cash out

asanwa___:

Omo...bikonu wen be the next hangout oo...make me sef try my luck

udeechukwu:

@kpumpin0007 he has a Likable personality and he’s Loyal, full of vibe and always ready to help out in anything so na smart guy

Barber excited as he gives Burna Boy fine haircut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian barber, Adeyinka, got many people appreciating his barbing skill all over again on social media.

In photos shared on his Instagram page, the young man showed that he recently worked on Burna Boy's hair.

Many people thronged his comment section to praise him for the dedication he has been giving to his craft.

Source: Legit