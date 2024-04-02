Singer Teni was recently caught up in an exchange with one of Burna Boy's popular fans, Winco, on the social media platform X

The singer blasted Winco over his reaction to a viral video of her promising to give a fan money

Teni also used abusive language recently used by Wizkid, which spurred reactions from netizens

The month of April is starting with a series of dramas between Nigerian music stars and online users, with Teniola Apata, aka Teni, being the latest singer to be involved in an online exchange.

Legit.ng recently reported that Wizkid recently slammed a fan who disagreed with his opinion about love and money.

Teni claps back at Burna Boy's fan over alleged unfulfilled promise. Credit; @tenientertainer @burnaboygram

Teni claps back at Burna Boy's fan

Burna Boy's fan Winco, in a reaction to a video of Teni making a promise to a fan, claimed the singer didn't fulfil it.

Reacting to the video, Winco wrote;

"She first say make he drop account number, make she take gas the guy spirit, you just know she didn't send the money."

In reaction, Teni, who was not ready to let Winco's claim slide, stated that it was none of his business if she sent the money or not.

Including a recent abusive word by Wizkid, Teni wrote:

"Shut up! I send or I no send oo THAT ONE NA YOUR PAPA BUSINESS!"

See her response below:

Netizens react as Teni drags Burna Boy's fan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

tillar_dammy:

"Winco papa don finally get business Maybe hin fooling go reduce for TL."

TheTifeFab_:

"Everybody papa just dey collect left and right."

@honest30bgfan_:

"You been Dey take winco serious? person way nothing Dey him head."

realtimmywrld:

"You think you are Wizkid? Nigerians fit vex cancel you this night."

MkoBlackDiamond:

"Disrespecting someone parent coz of what?? Celebrity una."

Hushdeyforyou:

"Burna boy dog is getting cooked."

Source: Legit.ng