Nigerian music superstar Wizkid recently sparked a massive conversation on social media with some comments he shared on his page

Hours after he slammed an X user who disagreed with him on some of his life principles about money, Wizkid dropped another comment about food that got people talking

The singer, in his post, revealed his best food and how he plans to return to Nigeria just to come and eat it

Internationally renowned Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun recently made a revelation on X that has got people talking.

In a post shared on his page, the singer revealed how much he has missed a Nigerian delicacy which is homogenous to the Yoruba tribe.

Wizkid recently stirred emotions online with a revelation he made about his love for Nigerian food. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid revealed how he plans to jump on a plane and return to Nigeria so that he could have a taste of the yummy Yoruba delicacy.

Big Wiz reveals his favourite food

The singer's revelation came hours after he slammed an X user who trolled him over a comment he made about money and love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hours after Wizkid slammed the X user, he took to his handle to reveal his favourite Nigerian food.

He noted that Amala is his favourite food, and he doesn't mind jumping on a plane heading to Nigeria just to come and eat the Yoruba delicacy.

This is not the first Wizkid would publicly express his love for Nigerian foods.

See Wizkid's post below:

Wizkid fan's react to singer's revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's post:

@timzkid_whizkid:

"This one Sha wan Dey chase clout till he drop is mid album."

@pyramidvalley__:

"Beg David to borrow u pj as u never buy one."

@realjk_4:

"Na bird you be already na .. why u still Dey tell us."

@edwin_victor47:

"Wizkid and amala 5&6."

@dave.xoo:

“Na your papa problem be that”

@michelledera:

"Flying to the market to find Akara , only snack on my mind."

@obas_kuti:

"Ode as album mid na to come day post mumu things."

@_respectowo:

"Na your papa business be that one Wizkid."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

Source: Legit.ng