Renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid has sent many netizens into a frenzy after a clip of him lamenting about Eba & Egusi went viral

Wizkid, in the trending clip, was seen incapacitated on a chair while faulting the Eba and Egusi he ate for leaving him that way

This is coming days after the Afrobeat superstar had noted that he was on a four-year hiatus from music

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has stirred a major buzz online.

A video of the international Afrobeat artist lamenting about a food he recently ate and how it has affected his health has gone viral.

Singer Wizkid laments in a viral clip of how a plate of Eba and Egusi he ate has injured him. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@foodproject

The singer in the clip was heard noting that he recently ate a large bowl of Eba and Egusi, and it has left him in terrible shape.

Wizkid faults Eba and Egusi for injuring him

The video of Big Wiz lamenting about how the Eba and Egusi he ate had made him feel incapacitated has sparked reactions online.

Wiz, in the video, noted that the food had injured him and left him hurt in a very bad way.

Big Wiz, in the funny clip, said:

"Yeeeey! Make I no lie, I no fit move; this Eba and Egusi don injure for this place."

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's video lamenting after hurting himself

See how netizens reacted to Wizkid's video:

@james_y50:

"Where e for Dey post all dis things which app?"

paid471_:

"Some kind strain day way be say if you smoke am you go chop like say you won d!e con day regr£t why you chop that much later."

@umycutie:

"That's what eba does to rich people. E dey injure them. Next time eat salad."

searching_news_:

"Eba dey high person pass Igbo."

@lovehelenah:

"Na me cook am for am, and e get why."

@cattella__:

"Who give a whole big wiz eba n egusi."

@ife_coker:

" E get some food wey u go chop if u stand up that moment u fit kpai."

@mudinoofficial:

"I’m not the one that cook the egusi, the person that cook it is coming…"

@iam_kingsean:

"Enjoyment wan wound una papa."

