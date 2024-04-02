2Baba has seemingly joined the conversation about Burna Boy's status in the Nigerian music industry

Unlike some of his colleagues who rated the City Boy crooner above some of his peers, 2Baba listed Burna Boy among the icons

The African Queen music star's comment has, however, stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens claiming he's on the Grammy Award winner's payroll

Nigerian legendary musician Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, appeared to have joined the conversation about Burna Boy's status in the Nigerian music industry, especially when compared to Wizkid and Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that veteran singer Terry G in a viral podcast, had claimed Burna Boy was bigger than Davido and Wizkid on the national and international scene.

2Baba rates Burna Boy

In a recent post via his Instastory, the respected singer gave Burna Boy his flowers as he referred to him as “one of the greatest music Icons” in the industry.

According to 2Baba, the Grammy award winner has worked, proven and stamped himself as one of the greatest in the game.

"Call this my talk anything you like, this young man has worked and proven and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons. Hate him or love him e no go change fact kudos to every one that is part of making this fact happen, Oluwa Burnafide."

See a screenshot of 2Baba's post below:

Reactions trail 2Baba's comment about Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

famousdeejayig:

"2baba dey mad by now."

obaksolo:

"2baba is right. It doesn’t make others Lesser of an Icon. Burna is one of the Other ICONS. So as WIZ & DAVID too."

goodbadboy_22:

"Una think say naw play play ?? He’s highest ODG for a reason."

bhadboikush_1:

"They don give this one 50k."

metro_blog:

"He go explain tire button."

___davido_____:

"Baba wan do featuring niyen kolo far."

freakyy_squirter:

"All this old talkers don Dey do too much."

nelly_billy3:

"2face stay one place last time na wizkid you talk now burna boy what is your problem this man? SMH."

Burna Boy graces Grammy playlist cover

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was the only artist from Nigeria that featured on the cover of the 66th Grammy playlist cover.

The award ceremony took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in February 2024.

Burna also thrilled the audience with an electrifying performance at the epic event, which was attended by top artists from all over the world.

