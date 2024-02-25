Nigerian music star Teni has shared an adorable video of her with Haitian-American singer Fridayy

In the video, Teni, who took up the role of a teacher, was seen teaching the American to speak pidgin

Teni's video has since stirred hilarious comments from many Nigerian celebrities and fans who found the video hilarious

Talented singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has hinted at her new mission to take Nigeria's pidgin beyond the country.

Teni, who recently made headlines over a video of her in a plane, was spotted with Francis Leblanc, aka Fridayy, a Haitian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer based in the US.

Teni teaches pidgin

Teni, who appears to be working on a new jam with Fridayy, was seen with the US singer in a studio where she took up the role of a teacher.

The Suger Mummy of Lagos informed the Fridayy what he must do before speaking pidgin.

She told the singer:

"To speak pidgin you need to have attitude."

Teni, went on to teach him to say, "How far now", and 'I dey."

Another clip saw the Nigerian singer trying to explain the meaning of "everywhere don burst."

Sharing the video, Teni said:

"PIDGIN 101 WITH @fridayy very soon the world go Dey speak pidgin."

Watch the funny video of Teni with Fridayy below:

Celebrities, fans react to Teni's video with Fridayy

13fxiii_:

"Makanaki Don convert all these people back to typical Africans very soon Africa go conquer the world I love you Makanaki."

k_wheelzbeat:

"Tenor please I no wan hear play play. You guys must give me collaboration. Okay I Dey beg."

dar_solah:

"The way she said the “who be that”with the actual attitude."

omobolanle1411:

"Fridayy is a fast learner even with the attitude."

mellowtotheworld:

"Pidgin: Everywhere don bust, English: There’s chaos in the environment."

