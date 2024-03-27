Wizkid has shown that he is a lover of good things with the video of his latest acquisition which was spotted online

In the clip, a jeweler was holding a lovely ice chain and showing it off to his fans so they could know the amount of work that went into it

Supporters of the singer took to the comments section to congratulate their favourite on his new chain

Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has generated massive reactions online after the video of his latest acquisition surfaced on the networking app.

The Grammy Award winner was said to have splashed $1million on an ice chain. In the clip, the jeweler who made the fashion accessory was showing it off for fans to see.

In the clip, the chain bought by the singer who lost his mother last year was glittering and it oozed class and simplicity.

Wizkid buys new ice chain. Photo credit : Getty Image.

Source: Instagram

It was reported that the fashion accessory was bought in London, United Kingdom. The pendant has a cross shape.

Recall that Wizkid bought a chain made from sapphire and Diamond. It caused an uproar because the precious stones used in making it were from regions of the world.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the chain bought by Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@king_kaybanabacha:

"Una papa don wake."

@iamprinzsheddy:

"Who dey tell una the prices?"

@_only1odogwu:

"No worry e no reach that amount, make una just dea hype."

@mayoro_of_ib:

"I couldn’t get my eyes off from this."

@dimma_berryy:

"Biggest!!!"

@lifeof_skpoundz:

"Not their regular."

@kinglezee:

"Simple and classy."

@godb_less1260:

"Biggest on fire."

@domnic_patrick:

"Real rich man no dey make noise."

@moty_33333:

"Make una stop to Dey shout chain chain up and down popsy Dey wear diamonds stone not chain Abeg.'

@nelly_billy3:

"Everything for the fatherless children na 1$ any small thing 1$ kaaai omo na wao."

