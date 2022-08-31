A viral video of Toy Story star Woody dancing set social media users off, dropping some hilarious clips

Twitter user @blaccmassxx shared the Woody clip which showed the widely loved character busting out voshos

People quickly flooded the comment section with their favourite dancing giant-headed character clips

The people who get paid to wear those costumes with giant character heads either hate their job or love it. One person dressed up as Toy Story character Woody set fire to social media with their dance moves.

Even when you are a grown adult you get a little excited seeing charismatic characters running your way. While some children, and even adults, fear these giant-headed dress-up peeps, most adore them.

Twitter user @blaccmassxx shared a fire clip of a Woody busting some impressive drops. The classic Mzansi vosho had the man crying with laughter. Not every day you see one of your childhood heroes getting down low, lol!

“This sh*t got me crying.”

Social media peeps jump on the bandwagon, sharing their favourite character clips

This Woody clip set people off. From Elmo to a Minion, every character was dropped in the comment section pulling some impressive moves. Turns out, adults live for giant-headed characters dancing, it is a whole vibe.

Take a look at some of the favourites:

