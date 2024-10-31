Influencer May Yul-Edochie has continued to show off her fashion side since her drama with her estranged husband Yul Edochie hit social media

The beautiful fashionista is in Doha for a conference which had several notable personalities in attendance

During the Gala night, she decided to rock a glamorous South African-inspired outfit which left her fans mesmerised

Social media influencer and businesswoman, May Yul-Edochie, was in her usual fashion element as she turned up for the Gala night event at Doha 2024.

May Yul-Edochie looks magnificent in her South African-themed outfit at Doha. Image credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a video, she wore a gorgeous outfit that was designed with a cape and had a stylish crown to match.

May exuded royalty as she displayed the different angles of her magnificent attire which had celebs and fans hailing her.

Recall that May's participation at the conference has been trending. In a viral clip, the actress, who played the role of Iyaloja in The Uprising: Wives on Strike III, moved her audience to tears as she spoke.

Watch the video of May Yul-Edochie's outfit below:

Reactions to May Yul-Edochie's South African outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to May Yul-Edochie's outfit at the conference in Doha below:

@bensonokonkwo_official_:

"Queen May for a reason, this outfit is everything."

@dadziel1:

"She is who she thinks she is. Queen May our women king. Keep shining bright. You ate your outfit."

@blessn07:

"Her excellency, majestically draped. Grace and royalty personified."

@butterflynaomy:

"Judy can't relate at all even in her next world."

@queenmaynation:

"Behold the queen! She is who she says she is."

@josephinejojob1:

"Just look at God's grace. Look at God, my queen, you Neil, this look congratulations on your award."

May Yul-Edochie rocks 5 stunning dresses

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Yul-Edochie embodies many parts, she is a businesswoman, a mother, an actress, and also a fashionista.

She ensures that she puts effort into all she does, and her fashion game has been upped in recent times, which gets her nice comments from netizens

Legit.ng checked out some of the times May showed off her taste in five classy designs and gave her fans some style inspirations.

Source: Legit.ng