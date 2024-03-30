Police arrested a man and his teenage son for beating their neighbour’s wife, Tope Owoade to death in Ogun state

The suspects beat the deceased to death after she warned them not to sit on the table she uses in selling cow skin, ‘ponmo’

The deceased’s husband, Isiaka, who reported the incident to the police said his late wife bled severely from the womb and her private part

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Sagamu, Ogun state - 54-year-old Chizoke Obiadada and his 17-year-old son, Michael, have been arrested for beating to death their neighbour’s wife, Tope Owoade.

The tragic incident happened at Ogijo, in the Sagamu local government area of Ogun state on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The deceased's husband reported the tragic incident to the police Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How man, son beat neighbour’s wife to death

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola said the suspects engaged the deceased in a fight after insisting that nobody should sit on a table she used in selling cow skin, popularly known as “ponmo”

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He made this known in a statement on Saturday, March 30, The Punch reports.

Odutola said the deceased’s husband, Isiaka, reported the incident at the Ogijo Police Divisional Headquarters.

Isiaka said two private hospitals refused to admit his wife when she was rushed their for treatment.

He added that she passed on in a government hospital, Guardian reports.

“Owoade narrated that on March 29, 2024, when he returned from a journey, his late wife informed him that on the previous day which was March 28, 2024, at about 2030hrs, one Chizoke Obiadada “m”54 years and his son, one Micheal Obiadada “m” 17 years, his known neighbours, beat her up mercilessly by inflicting fatal injuries on her.

“This resulted in her bleeding severely from the womb and her private part when she cautioned the duo not to sit on the work table she uses in selling cow skin, ‘ponmo.’

Police arrest man for beating wife to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a married man, Emmanuel Okpara, was arrested by the police for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Patience Johnson to death over an undisclosed matter in Lagos.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said Destiny, son of the deceased woman, reported the matter at Elere Police Division on Tuesday, March 26.

He explained that Destiny said he received a phone call that his mother’s husband, allegedly beat her and inflicted injuries on her on Monday, at about 1.40 p.m.

Source: Legit.ng